Pete Carroll now holds the record for the most wins as a Seahawks coach.

The blowout over the Oakland Raiders in London on Sunday was Coach Carroll's 91st win with the team. He passes Mike Holmgren, who held the record with 90 wins.

Regular season and postseason wins are lumped together. Carroll is 82-51 during the regular season. He's 10-7 in the postseason.

This is Carroll's ninth season with Seattle. Holmgren set the former record over 10 seasons with the Seahawks.

Sunday's win boosts the Seahawks' record to 3-3. They play the Lions in Week 7.

