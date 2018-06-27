It's travel season and you may want to bring your pet on vacation this summer. Before Fido catches his flight, make sure you've completed this checklist:

1.) Plan ahead! Acclimate your pet to their carrier as early as possible.

2.) Call your airline BEFORE you book. Check their pet policies. Many airlines only allow a certain amount or kind of animals per flight.

3.) Vet check! Many airlines require a health certificate.

General tips for flying with your pet:

Try to get a window seat! This minimizes activity around your pet and cuts down on stress. Many new airplanes have electronics under the middle seat, so avoid those.

Travel Tuesday through Thursday when it’s less busy. Avoid holiday travel. Consider an overnight flight when pets are accustomed to sleeping.

Don’t tranquilize your pet! Many airlines won’t allow animals that have been tranquilized because it may affect their breathing. There are many all natural “pet calmers” you can try.

Carry pet supplies and medication on the plane with you. Don’t check them! You want to be ready whenever nature calls.

Freeze their water overnight so it minimizes spills.

