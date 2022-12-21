Multiple dogs found abandoned in Skagit County amid frigid temperatures

A handful of pets have recently been abandoned in Skagit County as temperatures drop below freezing.

Example video title will go here for this video

BURLINGTON, Wash. — Officials are urging pet owners to reach out for help instead of abandoning their furry friends after a string of dogs were found left out in the cold.

At least four dogs have been left abandoned in Skagit County in recent days.

Twelve-year-old miniature pinscher, Lulu, a diabetic, is one of the lucky ones. She was left by her owner at her veterinarian's office.

The others were found in dangerously cold conditions.

Five-year-old bulldog Hendrix was found wandering the streets of Skagit County. German Shepherd Pippy ended up lost in La Conner. Ludo, another German Shepherd, barely a year old, was discovered hiding under a stranger's front porch.

None of them were tagged or chipped.

"It's cold. It goes through your bones," says Janine Ceja, director of the Humane Society of Skagit Valley. "My goodness, why do the animals have to suffer?"

Ceja says part of the reason is people are losing their homes in the Skagit Valley.

They're also finding it more and more difficult to feed their families, let alone their pets, so they're forced to make terribly difficult decisions.

"People call and they're so frustrated. They don't know what to do," says Ceja. "It's heart-wrenching."

With temperatures only topping out in the teens this week, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark issued a Facebook post warning people that leaving pets out in the cold isn't only immoral, it's illegal.

"If you need help caring for your pet, please reach out to the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, Saving Pets One at a Time, or your local Animal Control Officer so we can connect you with resources," he wrote.

Ceja beseeches people -- abandonment is never an option and help is available to take care of your pet.

"There's always one way or another a way to get ahold of us," she says. "If nothing else, call 911 and resources can be made available."

The good news is the majority of animals brought to no-kill shelters like the Humane Society get adopted.

They just need to be given that chance.

Keeping pets safe in cold weather

Here are some tips from the Humane Society to keep pets safe in dangerously low temperatures