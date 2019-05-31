The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office has located a person of interest after human remains were found in buried in the backyard of a Bothell home.

The sheriff's office said Friday it has found 43-year-old Richard “Rick” Nelson, who was a person of interest in a 1990s murder, and the office's investigation continues.

The remains were found on May 22 on the 19900 block of 8th Ave SE in Bothell. Detectives believe the remains are of Michael Powell of Mill Creek, who has not been in contact with his family since the early 1990s. It is believed Powell was in his 30’s when he died and was a victim of a homicide.

Nelson was last known to live in Bonney Lake and has ties to the Pierce County area. He is 5’9” tall, weighs approximately 185 pounds, with brown eyes, and blonde hair or a shaved head.