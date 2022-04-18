Person killed by King County Metro bus in Burien

The King County Sheriff's Office said the man died after he "came into contact" with a King County Metro bus Monday night.

BURIEN, Wash. — One person was killed by a King County Metro bus in Burien Monday night.

The King County Sheriff's Office confirmed an adult man died after he "came in contact" with a bus around 8:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Other details about how the man was killed were not available.

The incident occurred near 132nd Street and Ambaum Boulevard along the 120 bus route.

King County Major Accident Response and Reconstruction is investigating along with the King County Sheriff's Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.