Vigil underway in Seattle to demand justice for Breonna Taylor

Protesters demand justice after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

SEATTLE — People are gathering in downtown Seattle Wednesday evening to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman shot and killed by police in her own home in Louisville, Ky.

There is a vigil underway at Westlake Center in Seattle that started at 7 p.m.

vigil and march for breonna taylor is just underway at westlake park. pic.twitter.com/MsDEu601IO — Tony Black (@TonyBlackTV) September 24, 2020

Protesters across the country are demanding justice after a Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong on March 13.

Prosecutors said that two officers who fired their weapons at the Black woman were justified in using force to protect themselves when they were shot at by Taylor's boyfriend, who thought the officers were home intruders.

Instead, the only charges brought by the grand jury were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes.