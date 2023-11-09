2 pedestrians struck, killed attempting to cross I-90

Four cars struck the pedestrians as they were attempting to cross the interstate, including a Washington State Patrol vehicle.

EASTON, Wash. — Two pedestrians were struck and killed attempting to cross westbound Interstate 90 just before midnight on Sunday.

Four vehicles struck the pedestrians as they attempted to cross the westbound lanes of I-90 at milepost 70, 13 miles west of Cle Elum city limits, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

One of the vehicles involved in the collision was a WSP patrol car.

The identities and ages of the pedestrians who were killed have not been released. There were no other injuries reported.

The interstate was closed for a number of hours early Monday morning but had reopened by 5 a.m.

