Northbound lanes of SR 509 closed north of Burien after hit-and-run crash

SEATTLE — A pedestrian is at the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning after a hit-and-run crash on State Route 509 north of Burien.
The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of State Route 509 just south of 128th Street, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP)
The northbound lanes are closed, and there is no estimated time for reopening, WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
