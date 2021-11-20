Northbound lanes of SR 509 closed north of Burien after hit-and-run crash

The northbound lanes of State Route 509 are completely blocked due to the crash.

SEATTLE — A pedestrian is at the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning after a hit-and-run crash on State Route 509 north of Burien.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 a.m. on the northbound lanes of State Route 509 just south of 128th Street, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP)

The northbound lanes are closed, and there is no estimated time for reopening, WSP Trooper Rick Johnson said.

#TrafficAlert NB SR 509 just south of 128th. Roadway fully blocked due to a car/pedestrian felony hit and run collision. Pedestrian at hospital with serious injuries. Use alternate routes. No ETA for reopening. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) November 20, 2021

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.