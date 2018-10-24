The family of the late Paul G. Allen has named his sister Jody Allen as executor and trustee of his estate, nine days after his passing from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Jody Allen released the following statement Wednesday, titled 'Ensuring Paul Allen's Vision is Realized':

“I have been given the great responsibility to steward Paul’s wealth in service of his vision for the future. I will do all that I can to ensure that Paul’s vision is realized, not just for years, but for generations.

Paul sought solutions to some of the world’s toughest problems, to celebrate the range of human expression, and to implement programs that effect positive global and local outcomes."

Paul G. Allen co-founded Microsoft, owned the Seattle Seahawks, and spear-headed several projects around philanthropy, music, and health sciences through Vulcan, his investments company. Forbes recently estimated Allen's net worth at $20.3 billion.

Their family said naming Jody Allen as executor of his estate was pursuant to Paul Allen's instructions. She left her role as CEO of Vulcan in 2015, according to her biography on SR3, a sealife response team she helps lead.

