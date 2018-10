Paul Allen had many passions, ranging from technology to philanthropy to rock ‘n’ roll. But basketball and his beloved Trail Blazers were undoubtedly high on the list.

“Nobody loved that team more than him,” former Blazers exec Chad Buchanan told The Oregonian this week.

On Thursday night, as the Blazers kicked off their 2018-19 season, Rip City felt a little different.

