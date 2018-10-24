Just over a week since the death of Paul Allen and stories of his generosity continue to come in. Among the recipients of Allen's charity is a tiny school in the middle of Puget Sound.

More than 20 years later, that gift is still having an impact at Orcas Island Children’s House. It's a preschool where kids squeal with laughter and teachers grin with delight.

"Every day you go home from this place and you’re laughing," said Executive Director Susan Anderson. "You sit down with the teachers at the end of the day, and there’s always a story to tell."

A defining chapter in the school’s story dates back to 1996 when it was trying to expand to meet a growing need on the island.

Terri Mason ran the school at the time. Her vision was to build a center exclusively for toddlers, along with a playground, but money was scarce. Mason needed to find $160,000 or that vision wouldn't see the light of day.

"There was a desperate need," said Mason. "It was a time when a lot more mothers were going to work. They really needed the child care."

Mason applied for a grant from the Paul Allen Family Foundation. What happened next still brings a tear to her eye.

"One day in the mail I got a crumpled envelope. It looked like it had been stuck somewhere in the post office. I opened it up, and there was a check," said Mason. "There was also a wonderful note from him wishing us good luck."

The donation of $160,000 furnished the toddler center, provided kitchen equipment, a playground, and a huge playhouse dubbed "the ferry."

Pictures of fuzzy animals adorn the center’s walls with captions saying, "Thanks, Paul."

Anderson says Allen, a man who had no children of his own, has left a living legacy behind.

"There are families I have enrolled here whose parents came here as children. That kind of generosity doesn't come around very often,” Mason said.

