Blokable, the Seattle startup looking to transform how housing is developed, delivered its first unit as part of a larger housing complex in the Seattle suburb of Edmonds, Wash.

Blokable manufactures its units in a facility in Vancouver, Wash., and then transports them on a truck to the job site. The first studio unit was delivered to the site over the weekend.

This was just the start of a project that Blokable is working on with Seattle-based Compass Housing Alliance. Plans call for a three-story complex with 70 units, built in phases on land donated by Edmonds Lutheran Church. Blokable is working with Washington state officials to get the next version of its product approved for this project, which will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

