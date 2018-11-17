"Dubs," the Alaskan Malamute that served as the live mascot for University of Washington, officially retires Saturday.

After about a decade, Dubs passes his responsibilities on to "Dubs II."

"We can't thank him enough for being the best mascot during his time," a Facebook post by Washington Athletics says.

Dubs' retirement was announced in January.

"What a journey!" the retirement announcement read. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to represent this great university on and off the field.

"As I reflect on the great memories, I realize the time is coming for this old dawg to pass the collar onto the next generation. The 2018 football season shall be my last."

Dubs II has been spending time at Husky Stadium as he prepares to take over mascot responsibilities. He will lead the famous Husky "run out," when the live mascot leads the team onto the field.

UW's newest mascot was born in Snohomish and now lives in Sammamish.

Dubs II is the 14th live mascot in the school's history.

