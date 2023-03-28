Passersby save man who went into cardiac arrest while skiing at Mt. Baker

Bill Bishop went into cardiac arrest on a black diamond and was brought back to life by a team of strangers working in unison with ski patrol and first responders.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Ferndale skier is alive thanks to a team of professionals, volunteers and passersby that didn’t hesitate and came to his aid.

The near-death experience happened on Feb. 6 on Mount Baker. Nearly two months later, Lori Bishop isn’t leaving her husband’s side anytime soon.

“When I think about that, I lost him twice that day, half of my heart my soul,” Bishop said.

Her husband of 32 years, Bill Bishop is a lifelong skier that nearly died on the mountain that day.

“He’s one of the healthiest people I know. He’s an awesome skier, very good. He has skied mount baker for so many years,” Lori Bishop continued.

Bill went into cardiac arrest on a black diamond and was brought back to life by a team of strangers working in unison with ski patrol and emergency responders.

On Tuesday night he met the men and women who saved his life.

“The number of people that have arrested on a mountainside., that I’m aware of in Washington state that have walked out of the hospital, it’s got to be somewhere between zero and one,” said Dr. Marvin Wayne the Medical Director for Whatcom County EMS.

One by one, Bill was introduced to the people who saved him.

“A snowboarder from Toronto, his name was Jimmy, he arrived seconds after I got there and we started going on his chest,” said skier Tom Hawkins.

From fellow skiers to off-duty nurses who happened to be on the slopes – Bishop was saved by an AED administered on the mountain and ultimately flown by helicopter to emergency surgery.