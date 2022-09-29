Bodies of floatplane passengers, 80% of wreckage recovered off Whidbey Island

The NTSB chair said 80% of the plane wreckage had been recovered so far.

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Some victims who were killed in a deadly floatplane crash in early September were recovered from the water off Whidbey Island Thursday, according to Island County Emergency Management.

Ten people were killed when the floatplane took a nosedive into the water in Mutiny Bay on Sept. 4. The flight was a regularly scheduled commuter flight out of Friday Harbor that was supposed to land at the Renton Municipal Airport.

Island County Emergency Management would not say exactly how many of the other passengers were recovered on Thursday. The victims are in the care of the Island County Coroner's Office to be identified.

The body of one passenger, later identified as Gabbie Hanna, was previously recovered by a good Samaritan at the crash site.

As of Thursday, 80% of the floatplane’s wreckage has been recovered, according to National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chair Jennifer Homendy. Crews began recovering wreckage Tuesday, and recovery is expected to last several more days.

The U.S. Navy is using a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) Deep Drone 8000, a barge and a crane to recover the wreckage from the seafloor. The ROV will collect smaller pieces of wreckage into baskets for the crane to lift, the NTSB said. The recovery is a "24/7 operation."

There was “substantial damage” to the plane, Homendy said.

The team still needs to recover one wing, a piece of the horizontal stabilizer and both elevators – which deal with pitch or the up and down movement of an airplane – and the ailerons – which deal with the roll of an airplane. Most of these components are critical to an NTSB investigation, Homendy said.

The water’s current has been problematic for floatplane recovery. Homendy said there were times when the underwater roving vehicle couldn’t move or it was very difficult to see, so crews had to bring the machinery out of the water until the current died down. The current is one factor that will determine how long recovery will take.

Officials said determining the probable cause for the accident could take between 12-24 months.