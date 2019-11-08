Passenger-only ferry service resumed from Seattle's Colman Dock on Monday, August 12.

Service on the fast ferries was suspended last week while crews relocated terminals to the south.

Starting Monday, walk-on passengers will load the King County water taxi and Kitsap fast ferries on the south side of Colman Dock, instead of the north side near the Seattle fire station.

The main ferry terminal is also under renovation and projected to be finished in 2023.

Learn more about the Seattle ferry renovations here.

