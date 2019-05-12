MONROE, Wash. — A Snohomish County animal sanctuary has reached out for help after noticing its water supply is running low.

Pasado's Safe Haven in Monroe, which cares for neglected and abused animals, has a water problem that's costing the non-profit money and resources.

Sanctuary Director Stephanie Perciful says several months ago, the animal sanctuary noticed their water tanks weren't filling up. Alarms were going off, warning of low water levels from the wells on the property.

In order to continue with the quality of care for the animals, sanctuary staff are forced to make adjustments. They're buying disposable food and dishes, bringing in porta potties and ordering water for the animals, which costs a lot of money.

RELATED: Portly pig gets makeover at Pasado's Safe Haven in Monroe

Of the 200 animals on site, they all require a significant amount of water for hydration and everyday care. There are 70 cows under the care of the sanctuary.

"We have animals that come in here that have skin disease that have to have medicated baths daily. We use between 3,000-4,000 gallons of water, and it's vital for the work that we do," said Perciful.

The animal sanctuary has ultimately decided the best option would be to hook up to city water lines.

That would cost upwards of $500,000.

To help Pasado's Safe Haven come up with the funds needed to ensure the non-profit can continue its mission of saving animals, you can donate here.