On Memorial Day, we remember those who have given the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our freedom. It is also a day to spend time with the ones we love.

Monica Hart of La Famiglia Design​ has a simple and easy way to entertain. Here are some of her ideas:

*Drape the table with multiple linens mixing in burlap and even a clean rug to add a pop of color and texture to your table.

*Place a small vase full of flowers within a larger vase. In the space between the two vases, insert a small American flag.

*For a fun and clever placeholder tie up all utensils into a colorful napkin and set the bundle inside a mason jar. That way your guests have all their eating, drinking and cleaning tools in one.

*Create a strawberry shortcake bar. Cut up angel food cake into little squares and set aside small bowls of berries and whip cream so that people can make their own desert.

*Add raspberries and blueberries to your beverage container to give the party a patriotic feel.

*Finally, cut paper plates in half to create an easy elegant bunting.

Simple ideas for a fabulous party without spending too much time on the details - and you can spend more time with your family.

