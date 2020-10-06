Parkland teacher uses her goats as a way to teach grammar remotely

Lindsay Jones, a teacher at Christensen Elementary School in Parkland, has created "Grammer with Goats" to help make learning from home a little more fun.

PARKLAND, Wash. — A first-grade teacher in Pierce County has been called the "GOAT" by students and parents.

Now, whether she's the Greatest of all Time is yet to be determined, but she is teaching her students with the help of other kids: baby goats.

Lindsay Jones, a teacher at Christensen Elementary School in Parkland, has created "Grammer with Goats" to help make learning from home a little more fun.

She lives on a goat farm in nearby Eatonville and worked with some other first grade teachers to launch “Grammar with Goats.” Each lesson is planned by the teachers and led by Jones with the help of dozens of tiny and adorable goats.