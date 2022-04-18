Parkland man arrested after being shot by deputy investigating child abuse

A 54-year-old man who is accused of assault was shot by a Pierce County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

PARKLAND, Wash. — A Parkland man was arrested Saturday after receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

A sheriff's deputy shot the man while responding to a report of child abuse on Friday night.

The 54-year-old suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault.

The deputy was identified Monday as Jared Beem, 25, who has been with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department for nine months. Beem was placed on administrative leave in accordance with the sheriff’s department’s policies.

Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the man’s apartment near Pacific Avenue South and 125th Street South on Friday at 8 p.m. for a report of child abuse that was happening in progress.

A 10-year-old boy in the apartment had called 911 to report his father was drinking and trying to hit him and his nine-year-old brother. The boys had locked themselves in a bedroom while waiting for police.

After the deputies arrived, a dispatcher heard the suspect say he was armed with a pistol, according to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, which is handling the investigation. Investigators said a deputy told dispatch, “He said he’s going to shoot us.”

At 8:10 p.m., the deputies reported to dispatchers that they had gotten the children out of the apartment, and a minute later the deputies told dispatch that shots were fired. The suspect called 911 to say he had been shot.

The suspect came out of the apartment at 9:28 p.m. after speaking with a negotiator, then was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his injury.

No deputies were injured.

If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, text START to 88788 or visit thehotline.org for additional guidance and resources.