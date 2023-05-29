Parking fines will be raised from $25 to $250 at Allan Yorke Park

The fine for breaking any of the parking rules was raised from $25 to $250 to discourage parking in restricted or prohibited areas.

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. — Parking enforcement is set to be stricter at one of Bonney Lake's popular parks.

The Bonney Lake City Council unanimously voted on May 23 to update its city code to prohibit and restrict parking at specific spots at Allan Yorke Park on Lake Tapps. The council raised the fine for breaking any of the parking rules from $25 to $250 and banned vehicles from parking in spaces reserved for boat trailers. The newest ordinance will establish several restricted and prohibited parking zones within a quarter mile of Allan Yorke Park.

According to the ordinance, residents living on streets identified as restricted will be able to get a free permit from the city to park on the street. Vehicles parked on the street without a permit will be subject to fines.

City officials said they have heard the current fine of $25 was not enough to discourage people from parking in these areas.

Here will be the new prohibited parking zones at Allan Yorke Park:

Both sides of 194th Avenue East, south of Bonney Lake Boulevard East and north of 76th Street East

Both sides of 193rd Avenue East, south of Bonney Lake Boulevard East to terminus

Both sides of 193rd Avenue East, north of Bonney Lake Boulevard East to 68th St. E.

Both sides of Church Lake Drive East from West Tapps Highway East to 72nd St. E.

Both sides of 76th Street East east and west of 194th Avenue East and terminus

Both sides on 202nd Avenue East from 76th Street Court East to 78th Street Court East

Both sides of 75th Street East from 194th Avenue East to 193rd Avenue East

Both sides of 77th Street Court East from 202nd Avenue East to 204th Avenue East

Council members said they unanimously supported the ordinance because it addresses overcrowding, security issues and insufficient spaces at the popular park.