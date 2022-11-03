Some Seattle parents worry about new COVID variants as schools drop mask mandate

The district's mask mandate is dropping the Monday after the state's indoor mask mandate is lifting for most places.

SEATTLE — Starting Monday, masks will be optional for the roughly 50,000 Seattle Public Schools (SPS) students.

The district maintains masks are still strongly encouraged, but some parents are feeling conflicted.

"We thought we were fine, and then we weren't fine. And there could be new variants circulating out there, and you don't know what's going to happen," said one parent with two kids at John Hay Elementary in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood.

Others feel confident ahead of Monday.

"I think the school made the best decision with all the information they had. It's time in our family, and we're glad it's time with SPS," said SPS parent Anitra Zipperer.

The district said masks will be optional both indoors and outdoors for students, staff, volunteers and visitors as well as on school buses.

Students who use public transportation to get to school will have to mask up for at least another month.

Despite the mask mandate ending, SPS Superintendent Brent James said some protections will remain in place. These include things like vaccine, booster and COVID-19 testing access.

Still, many parents say this is a conversation they're having with their kids.

Zipperer said, "I told her it was totally optional, and she said she's not going to wear her mask. We said, 'OK, well put some in your backpack in case you change your mind.' She said, 'OK.'"

Jones has also been clear about the district not tolerating "mask shaming" for students who choose to wear masks.

Zipperer said that while she's not in the classroom all day, it's not a concern she's been hearing from her daughter.