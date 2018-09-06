At Mountlake Terrace High, inside the school paper's newsroom, students Marianne Nacanaynay and Benjamin Eyman describe an emotional and anxious week that started with writing on a restroom wall.

"In one of the boys bathrooms at the school there was a graffiti threat written on one of the bathroom stalls and it just had the date," said Nacanaynay.

It said 6-5-18. It happened again. In a different boys restroom, there was graffiti of the same date along with the image of a weapon.

"Tuesday went by. Then Wednesday, after school or near the end of school they found the third message in a girls restroom," said Eyman,

The third message talked about being bullied and wanting to harm the school, according to district officials.

On Thursday, Eyman and Nacanaynay were at school when they heard rumors about more threats, this time on social media.

"Earlier that day we were in modified lockdown and then we suddenly went to full lockdown, and it was just sort of announced over the intercoms," said Nacanaynay. "We were just waiting for gunshots to happen because that is what we were expecting."

"It went to full sprint, find somewhere to hide, shut the lights off," said Eyman.

After more than 15 minutes, the panic was replaced by relief. The threats were determined to not be credible. The full lockdown was lifted.

By the end of the week, there were questions. The school district says they sent out emails and robocalls to keep families informed about what was going on, but some parents say they never received the message. That issue was addressed at a Friday night meeting in the high school's gym.

When it comes to finding solutions, Assistant Superintendent Greg Schwab says they're looking at several possibilities, including an app-based system to help improve communication.

"These programs that you can put on your smartphone and you can sign people up for it, and they can get almost instant communication," said Schwab.

Schwab adds that in 2014, a bond passed with $4.3 million marked for enhanced security measures that included installing cameras and access controls.

Until the end of the school year, Mountlake Terrace police will be on campus. Next school year, a school resource officer will be assigned to the high school.

School officials say the person who made the online threat was in California. Police are still working on that case. The origin of the on-campus threats remains under investigation.

