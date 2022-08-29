Paraglider dies after crashing into tree on Tiger Mountain

The paraglider was stranded about 30 feet up a tree when rescue crews responded.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A paraglider died after crashing into a tree on Tiger Mountain near Issaquah Sunday evening.

Eastside Fire and Rescue responded to rescue the paraglider on Tiger Mountain Road Southeast near Southeast 144th Place.

The paraglider was stranded about 30 feet up a tree, according to Eastside Fire and Rescue. The agency had to call for a climber and chainsaws to reach the paraglider due to the thick brush in the area.

When crews reached the paraglider, they were unconscious and unresponsive. Eastside Fire and Rescue later said the patient had died.

