Paraglider gets caught in tree near Poo Poo Point

The paraglider got stuck about 30 feet up in a tree Friday afternoon.

ISSAQUAH, Wash — A paraglider got caught about 30 feet up a tree at Poo Poo Point Friday afternoon.

The 60-year-old man was still stuck in the tree around 5 p.m.

A spokesperson for Eastside Fire & Rescue said a crew went to check on the man, who was not injured.

A tree falling company that was in the area at the time took over rescue efforts, according to the fire department. The workers already had the equipment needed to reach the man.

