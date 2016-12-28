Mount Rainier limits public access to Paradise this winter due to staffing

Staffing limitations forced Mount Rainier National Park to limit public car access at Paradise to only Saturdays and Sundays.

LONGMIRE, Wash. — Car access to Paradise at Mount Rainier National Park will be closed on weekdays this winter due to staffing challenges.

Mount Rainier National Park announced the changes Monday, saying the public would only be able to access the Paradise area on Saturdays and Sundays for the 2022-23 winter season.

The park will also not open sledding runs at Paradise this year, and winter camping at Paradise will only be available on Saturday nights. Sledding is not permitted in other parts of the park.

The park said it would revisit the Paradise access schedule if staffing levels change.

“The park did not make this decision lightly, but safety is at the forefront of everything we do,” Park Superintendent Greg Dudgeon said in a statement. “We believe these winter access changes are the safest choice for our staff and visitors during the winter season.”

Crews are expected to try to plow the 12-mile road to Paradise at a “minimum level” during the week to limit snow accumulation and make road access more attainable on weekends. This will allow park employees to access the area in case of emergencies, but it won’t be enough to allow the public to access Paradise safely during the week, the park said.

Paradise is home to the national park’s main visitor center and is the primary winter-use location in the park, according to the park’s website.

The Longmire area is expected to remain open to cars seven days a week, including the National Park Inn and Longmire General Store.

Visitors on snowmobiles can access the east side of the park using State Route 410 and White River Road to the White River Campground. The Carbon River area in the northwest portion of the park is also open to parking after recent road repairs.