REDMOND, Washington —

It was a match made on the dance floor.

A pair of 102-year-olds, who were strangers before they met on Wednesday, shared a sweet dance at the VFW in Redmond.

Myrtle Royse and Gene Moy were set up on a dancing date.

When Royse was called and asked if she wanted to dance with Moy, she said yes immediately.

Royse dances every week at the VFW, and Moy told KING5.com in April of 2018 that he had been dancing since World War II.

“I get to hang on to a man and he gets to hang on to me,” Royse said about why she likes dancing.