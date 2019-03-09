SEATTLE — Crews from across the Northwest are in the Southeast as Hurricane Dorian looms off the coast of Florida. Several local crews are in the area waiting for their opening to assist the thousands of residents who will be impacted.

Hurricane force winds and torrential rain have pounded the Bahamas Monday as Dorian crawls through the Caribbean. It's a weather event that’s drawn the attention of the nation and prompted action in Washington State.

“Going into Nassau isn’t so much the issue, the issue is going into the Bahamas where the hurricane has sat for quite a while. Everything is closed into Freeport that’s going be the challenge getting from the Bahamas into Freeport,” said Sil Wong-Underwood of the Nonprofit Empact Northwest.

Empact Northwest is a nonprofit that specializes in urban search in rescue. Their crew flew to Orlando over the weekend. The late Monday afternoon they flew into the hardest hit areas of the Bahamas. Meanwhile in the US, watches and warnings have spread across the Florida and Georgia coast.

That’s were we find the Washington State Department of Corrections.

“The winds will definitely pick up over the next 24 hours while we’re waiting to see what Dorine decides to do. The real thing everyone is stressing about is does she turn north or not? So we’re all sort of on pins and needles,” said Jamison Roberts of the Washington State Department of Corrections (WSDOC).

Nine members from the Department of Correction’s Incident Response team, including administrators, counselors and even corrections officers, are assisting local law enforcement in Hendry County, Florida. They’ll be there for the next two weeks.

“The opportunity to come out here and assist communities for disasters just better prepares us to respond to our own issues within the department of corrections,” Roberts continued.

The Red Cross is of course taking part in this relief effort as well. We learned that 15 local volunteers have been deployed to the Southeast. They plan to be there for as long as three weeks.



