Universities in Washington state and Idaho fear there may soon be fewer students to fill their classes due to a national decrease in births during the Great Recession.

The Spokesman-Review reported children born during the economic recession that struck in December 2007 will begin graduating from high school in five years, but the recession caused many people to delay having children.

Schools in the Northwest say they are adjusting recruitment strategies to face the challenge of a smaller student pool.

That includes appealing to underrepresented Hispanic and Latino students and older people looking to enhance their skills or switch careers.

