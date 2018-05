A semi-truck driver ran a red light in Milton Wednesday afternoon, hitting a car and killing the elderly couple inside, according to police.

Both victims were in their late 80s and lived on Fox Island, according to Sgt. Luckman with Milton Police.

Pacific Highway remains closed at Porter Way while investigators finish their work at the scene.

Collision on SR 99 both directions at milepost 1.62 near Porter Way (Old SR 514) beginning at 1:31 pm on May 30, 2018 until further notice. The roadway is fully blocked. A detour route is in place. — WSDOT Tacoma Traffic (@wsdot_tacoma) May 30, 2018

Sgt. Luckman estimates the closure to last into the late evening.

No arrests were made immediately following the crash.

© 2018 KING