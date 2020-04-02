SEATTLE — The owner of the McDonald's at Third Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Seattle will donate $20,000 to the victims of last month's shooting.

One woman was killed and seven others, including a suspected shooter, were injured outside the McDonald's location when a fight escalated into gunfire.

McDonald's owner David Santillanes said he hopes the donation can help those impacted by the shooting and strengthen the Downtown Seattle business community.

Owner David Santillanes will divide the money among six of the victims, not including the suspected shooter, to assist with medical and other expenses incurred by the shooting.

“This generous donation will greatly help all those injured during the shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street. We are fortunate to have the generosity of local businesses, such as McDonald’s, to remind Seattleites the importance of community and coming together to help those in need,” said Jon Scholes, President and CEO of the Downtown Seattle Association.

Santillanes said, "I'm hoping the donation stimulates the conversation among the stakeholders and moves to action and not just conversation," Santillanes said.

He also said he wants the stakeholders, including residents, businesses, and City Hall, to come up with a solution to violence in downtown Seattle. He said consistent police presence may change the tone at Third and Pine, which he called a "tough corner."

Even before the shooting, downtown employees and commuters have been calling for a safer area.

Santillanes will write separate checks to each victim, who will receive the money this week.

