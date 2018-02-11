A fast-moving storm blew through Western Washington overnight, bringing winds and heavy rains.

Several thousand people lost power at some point overnight in Whatcom, King, Pierce, and Snohomish counties. Flood watches were declared in King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. However, the NWS says any flooding that does occur will be minor. Click here for how to report a power outage

The first band of rain passed through overnight to cover most of Western Washington. Conditions will improve as the morning continues with decreasing winds and most showers in the convergence zone between Seattle and Everett. Plan ahead for the potential for standing water and possibly some tree limbs on the roads. Consider these 5 tips for safe driving on wet roads.

Rainfall totals ranged from 0.50 to 2 inches in the lowlands and 1-3 inches for the mountains. Snow levels are hovering around 8,000 feet but will dorp to 6,000 feet later, so this is mostly a rain event across the region. However, all the rain in the mountains, on top of the already saturated ground, points to rising rivers.

A flood watch is in effect for parts of Western Washington through this afternoon. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood watch for King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. However, flooding, if any, will be minor.

SkyKING flew over Snoqualmie Falls on Thursday, shortly after the flood watches were issued, where the water was already raging over the Falls:

The NWS expects heavy rain to fall in the North Cascades today and again later Anyone living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared for those conditions.

