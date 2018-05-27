Hormel has recalled over 220,000 pounds of canned pork and chicken products in the U.S. and Guam after metal objects were found by consumers.

Spam and Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf were made from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10. The products recalled have the code "EST 199N" at the bottom of the can, and all of the products were shipped throughout the U.S. and Guam.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Safety Inspection Service list the products recalled:

12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.

12-oz. metal cans containing “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place where they were purchased.

So far, there have been reports of minor mouth injuries.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Response, Hormel Foods, at (800) 523-4635.

Find more information on the Spam recall on the USDA website.

