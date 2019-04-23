SEATTLE — KING 5 Konnected is a "Party with a Purpose." It's an exciting evening where people get connected with the nonprofits and individuals that make the Pacific Northwest the philanthropically unique region that it is!

Guests get to enjoy beer, cocktails, and delicious bites from some of the best restaurants in the city, take in live entertainment and meet with 40+ nonprofits to explore how you can get involved yourself.

It's a great event where you'll walk away inspired to get more deeply involved with community groups that need your support.

Take a look at the list of 2019's participating nonprofits and see which ones you "Konnect" to.

America Foundation for Suicide Prevention

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP gives those affected by suicide a nationwide community empowered by research, education, and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross Northwest Region brings together our local communities to fulfill the mission of the Red Cross in our neighborhoods and around the world. We serve the people, business and communities of Washington and the Idaho Panhandle.

Arts Corp/The Residency

Art Corps revolutionizes arts education by igniting the creative power of young people through culturally engaging learning experiences. We work toward a world where barriers to arts education no longer exist and all young people can creatively lead the transformation of schools, neighborhoods, and beyond

ArtsWest

ArtsWest produces artistic events that provoke conversation, incite the imagination and use live theater as a powerful agent of change. Through six annual productions in its 149-seat playhouse theater and exhibits by Northwest artists in its gallery, ArtsWest is a prime Seattle destination for bold, compelling art.

Camp Ten Trees

Camp Ten Trees is a non-profit that runs overnight camp programs for LGBTQ + youth and youth of LGBTQ+families. In addition to traditional activities like swimming, arts/crafts, hiking, campers engage in workshops exploring identities, social justice topics, and more. It's not just a camp... its a revolution!

Compass Health

Compass Health is Northwest Washington's behavioral healthcare leader. The organization is advancing integrated healthcare, bringing behavioral health professionals together with medical providers to treat the whole person. From comprehensive mental health treatment to crisis intervention, children's services and much more, Compass Health serves more than 20,000 people each year.

Crohn's & Colitis Foundation

The mission of the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation is to cure Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis and to improve the quality of life of children and adults affected by these diseases.

Downtown Emergency Services Center

DESC works to end the homelessness of vulnerable people, particularly those living with serious mental or addictive illnesses. Through partnerships and an integrated array of comprehensive services, treatment, and housing, we give people the opportunity to reach their highest potential.

Emerald City Pet Rescue

Founded by Vivian Goldboom in 2013, Emerald City Pet Rescue exists to rescue homeless animals from high-volume shelters around the country. We pride ourselves on providing the best medical care possible for our rescue pets and rehabilitating hard-to-adopt animals to help increase their chances of finding loving homes.

Farestart

FareStart helps people transform their lives through food- one person, one job, and one community at a time - providing real solutions to poverty, homelessness, and hunger. Our food service training and job placement programs offer participants the opportunity to develop new skills and gain practical work experience while contributing to the community at large.

Flight Club Foundation

The Flight Club Foundation inspires personal and environmental change utilizing parrots as ambassadors. We primarily provide parrot play dates, host events centered around parrots, participate in the Seattle Parrot Expo, support healthy relationships with parrots through education, conservation, networking, fostering and rescue work.

Fred Hutch

For more than 40 years, Fred Hutch has been redefining what’s possible in cancer research, establishing a record of unparalleled excellence and saving millions of lives. Our scientists conduct high-impact science to achieve our mission: the elimination of cancer and related diseases as causes of human suffering and death.

GiveBIG

GiveBIG is Washington State's largest day of online giving. Join us on May 8, 2019.

Kent Youth & Family Services

Kent Youth and Family Services promotes healthy development of children, youth, and families in South King County by providing professional counseling, education, and support services. Our programs consist of: Early Learning, Behavioral Health, Transitional Housing, After School; Case Management for Homelessness Prevention and Survivors of Human Trafficking in South King County.

Latino Community Fund

The Latino Community Fund cultivates new leaders, supports cultural and community based non-profit organization, and improves the quality of life for all Washingtonians.

Melodic Caring Project

Melodic Caring Project is a 501c3 Non-Profit that combines the healing power of music with technology to stream LIVE personalized concerts to children in hospitals around the world. During each live concert, artists on stage give shout-outs to the kids (aka rockSTARS) giving them hope and encouragement to keep fighting.

Moisture Festival

The Moisture Festival is the world’s largest Comedy/Varieté festival whose mission is to enrich the community by presenting an affordable annual festival showcasing the art of live comedy/varieté performance. The Moisture Festival encourages the contemporary creativity that is constantly emerging in this field and strives to educate people about the rich history of this genre.

New Beginnings

New Beginnings is Seattle’s premier organization serving survivors of domestic violence. Through individual, legal, and housing advocacy, we are supporting survivors to build lives free from violence and abuse for themselves and their children. We also aim to break the cycle of violence with youth prevention and intervention services.

Northwest Harvest

Northwest Harvest is Washington's leading hunger relief agency. Focused on improving equity in our state's food system, we believe everyone should have access to nutritious food that nourishes the body, mind, and spirit. We aim to shift public opinion and impact institutional policies and societal practices that perpetuate hunger, poverty, and disparities in Washington.

Pacific Northwest Ballet

One of the most esteemed dance companies in the US, Pacific Northwest Ballet epitomizes excellence in the performing arts. PNB's company of nearly 50 professional dancers dazzles audiences with performances of classical ballets as well as new and contemporary works while the highly competitive PNB School trains the next generation of dancers.

Refugees Northwest

Refugees Northwest provides critical support to resettled refugee families, individuals, and youth, and people in the asylum process, by providing emergency food and basic needs, help in navigating health and education systems, foster care, complex medical management, and counseling. A ‘hand up’ allows people to build new roots and thrive!

Residence XII

Residence XII is a women-only addiction treatment center located in Kirkland, Washington. We provide effective, affordable inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment services. Our programs address the additional complications of depression, grief, loss, and trauma. We offer a free Family Program for anyone wishing to support someone who suffers with addiction.

Seattle Brain Cancer Walk

The 12th annual Seattle Brain Cancer Walk is scheduled for Sunday, May 5, 2019. It is a national fundraising event to raise awareness about brain cancer and fund brain cancer research and clinical trials at the Ben & Catherine Ivy Center for Advanced Brain Tumor Treatment at Swedish Medical Center.

Seattle Theatre Group

Seattle Theatre Group® is a 501(c)(3) non-profit arts organization. Our mission is to create enriching experiences in the arts, engage diverse communities, and steward historic theatres. STG presents an average of 600 events annually at The Paramount, The Moore, and The Neptune Theatres as well as throughout the region.

Sports in Schools

We enhance the lives of students in need through Sports in Schools. Participating in school sports provides a means for students to more meaningfully engage with their education, increasing academic performance and attendance which lead to graduation. Many students are on the sidelines due to financial barriers.

Stand for Courage

Courageous bystanders represent a powerful solution to end bullying culture. Our non-profit, Stand For Courage Foundation employs stories, creativity, and popular-culture to recognize students leading bystander action to eradicate bullying. Schools implementing our program achieved a greater than 50% drop in bullying. Together, we can make a difference!

The Greater Seattle Bureau of Fearless Ideas

The Greater Seattle Bureau of Fearless Ideas (BFI) is a corps of youth and adults, staff and volunteers, families and local citizens who believe that the power of words, well-written and well-spoken, can open doors to important opportunities. BFI empowers students to improve their writing skills, develop the confidence to share their ideas, and reach their academic goals.

The Seattle Globalist

The mission of The Seattle Globalist is to elevate diverse voices through media. The Globalist is a nonprofit news media organization founded in 2012. SeattleGlobalist.com publishes daily news features and perspectives on politics, arts and culture, immigration, race, and ethnicity. We also carry out journalism education programming to empower underrepresented communities.

the Service Board

the Service Board (tSB) mentors teens to conquer personal and cultural challenges through outdoor adventure, environmental and social justice education, and public service.

The Sophia Way

The Sophia Way is committed to ending homelessness for women in King County by providing shelter, social services, and permanent housing with support. Using “Housing First” an evidence-based practice, we provide continuing housing case management to support women by focusing on their individual needs.

We.APP

We.APP (We Act. Present. Perform.) is a public speaking organization and the only public speaking program offered as an elective and language arts class in Seattle Public Schools. Our vision is to ensure that young scholars who are silent in the back of a classroom are inspired to break their silence to become the leaders in the front of the class.

Youth Eastside Services

Youth Eastside Services (YES) provides evidence-based mental health counseling and treatment, psychiatric services, education, and prevention programs for children and youth, ages birth to 22, and their families in East King County; regardless of their ability to pay for service.

KING 5 Konnected is sponsored by Premera and ReachNow.