SEATTLE, Wash. — Keyaisa is anxious and excited to join a loving and caring home. She is a preteen who always finds joy in the simple things in life. Very simply, she would like the chance to be part of a family.

When it comes to a home, she would love her own bedroom, but more importantly, family dinners are a must.

Keyaisa is vibrant, creative, thoughtful, and super outgoing. She is talented and enjoys writing stories, making others laugh, and just generally having fun. She enjoys shopping, going out to eat, listening to hip hop, and crafting.

At school, she is motivated, intelligent, and proud of her grades. She makes strong, positive connections with the staff at her school. Keyaisa does well one-on-one and is currently working on building relationships in school. Her favorite subjects are math and science.

Thoughtful and inquisitive, Keyaisa is adept at processing and reflecting her feelings. An adoptive family who can continue to help her build these skills would be a great addition to her life. She also needs a family that will help her maintain the close bond she has with her biological brother.

Keyaisa really wants to be adopted. She would do well in a family with a strong maternal presence – a single mom or two moms, though her social worker would like to hear from all families.

She would do best in a home where she can be the only child or youngest of older siblings. Parents who are compassionate and able to listen to what Keyaisa needs would be a great fit for her.

Overall, Keyaisa wants a welcoming home and an affectionate family. She is really excited for mom and daughter time!

To learn more about Keyaisa, call Holt International at 206-922-1515.