Outreach workers in Bellingham helping homeless community beat the heat

Many are unable or unwilling to go to a cooling center, so workers are brining relief directly to them.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — As the Northwest heat wave steams ahead, many in the homeless community are unable or unwilling to visit cooling centers.

At Bellingham's Base Camp homeless shelter, a day room was converted into a temporary cooling center. But workers haven't seen many people using it during the heat wave, and that has them concerned.

Outreach workers are now taking the relief directly to them.

With coolers loaded with ice and buckets full of juice, workers from Lighthouse Ministries hit the steamy streets of Bellingham.

"We've noticed people are pretty thirsty this week," said Lighthouse's Kilmery Miller.

At last count there were officially 859 homeless people living in Whatcom County, most of them in Bellingham.

Outreach workers loaded a van with food and cold drinks and drove around the city to familiar haunts people experiencing homelessness. They distributed drinks and sandwiches to those in need, and invited them to the cooling center.

They have handed about 100 bottles of water per day, five days per week. The bottles might be the only drinks they get on any given day, with temperatures well into the 80s or above this week.

"So, if we're the only people they're getting water from we're concerned they're not getting enough water," said Lighthouse's Adam Estrada.

One of those grateful for the handouts is Eric Ballweber, who has been homeless for the better part of the past 17 years. He suffered heatstroke a few years ago on a sweltering city bus.

Standing on the pavement beside a homeless woman wearing no shoes or socks, he knows how unforgiving the heat can be for those who have so little.

He is grateful for the outreach being done.

"They really have us dialed in," he said. "They know what we need. We have a personal relationship with these guys. They make it personal and that makes a difference."

Outreach workers also visited a shade-less street lined with cars and campers, many in various states of disrepair.

For the people living inside, the heat can easily turn deadly. They end up stuck with no way to escape the rising temperatures.

"A lot of these vehicles are stranded here," said Estrada. "They're missing parts and the AC doesn't work, so they're not able to move."

One hundred people in Washington died in one week alone during last summer's heatwave.

Along with keeping people experiencing homelessness fed and hydrated, the outreach workers are using this summer's heat wave to build lasting relationships they hope will one day lead to getting the homeless off the streets for good.