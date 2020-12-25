Outpouring of community support for Skyway apartment fire victims

Two dozen residents, including six children, were left homeless just days before Christmas when an apartment building caught fire this week.

SKYWAY, Wash. — One day after a large fire ripped through an apartment building in Skyway, the community has stepped up to support two dozen residents, including six kids, who lost their homes just days before Christmas.

Alexius Evans and her son Jett stopped by the Freedom Church of Seattle to drop off Christmas gifts, toiletries and household goods for victims of Wednesday’s Skyway apartment fire.

”We heard about the kids that were in need off the news, so we came here to donate,” Evans said.

For Alexius Evans, the effort to help was personal.

”When I was a child, my parents' house caught on fire and we lost everything and as a direct result of that we had to live in a shelter. So I know what it’s like for a parent to go through something like this,” Evans said.

By 3 p.m. Wednesday, donations had filled two drop-off locations. Volunteers had to stop accepting physical donations while they sorted through everything.

"The amount of donations have just been incredible. It’s a Christmas miracle” said King County Councilmember Girmay Zahilay in a video update on Facebook.

"It was beautiful to see our community show up in such a huge way," Zahilay said.

The fire early Wednesday morning at the Greentree Apartments in Skyway destroyed 21 apartments and left 24 people, including six children, without homes in the days before Christmas. The children include five boys aged 6 to 13, and an 8-year-old girl.

Due to the outpouring of support, the West Hill Community Association, one of the nonprofits helping to coordinate the effort, is now focusing on sorting and distributing the donations to the families in need.

The community is being asked to instead, donate money to help the two dozen residents get back on their feet.

"Last I checked I think something around $100,000 had already been raised in just a couple days, so, if we can put these families in a position where they can have their rents covered and have a new place to live and replace all their furniture that costs a lot of money to do,” Zahilay said.

Though devastating for dozens of people, including six kids, who lost everything, Alexius and Jett are hoping this Christmas Eve story offers some hope.

"That’s a great thing especially coming out of this year 2020 to know that there are still good people that exist in this world and people most importantly that are in a position to help out other families,” Evans said.