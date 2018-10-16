An outpouring of messages about Paul Allen flooded social media after his investment company Vulcan confirmed his death Monday.

Allen, 65, died after complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

The billionaire was perhaps best known for co-founding Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975, but his reach stretched across many industries over the last four decades, including sports, health, science, and philanthropy. Messages from leaders and influencers reflected his vast impact.

Tech and business

"I am heartbroken by the passing of one of my oldest and dearest friends, Paul Allen. From our early days together at Lakeside School, through our partnership in the creation of Microsoft, to some of our joint philanthropic projects over the years, Paul was a true partner and dear friend. Personal computing would not have existed without him.

"But Paul wasn’t content with starting one company. He channeled his intellect and compassion into a second act focused on improving people’s lives and strengthening communities in Seattle and around the world. He was fond of saying, 'If it has the potential to do good, then we should do it.' That’s the kind of person he was.

"Paul loved life and those around him, and we all cherished him in return. He deserved much more time, but his contributions to the world of technology and philanthropy will live on for generations to come. I will miss him tremendously."

– Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the passing of Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/1iLDLenLKz — Microsoft (@Microsoft) October 15, 2018

Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 15, 2018

Very sad to hear of Paul Allen’s passing. His passion for invention and pushing forward inspired so many. He was relentless to the end. My heart goes out to Paul’s family and friends. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 15, 2018

Arts and Entertainment

Our founder let us fly with super heroes. He showed us that we could create beautiful music of our own. He inspired us to look to the stars. Today we mourn the passing of @PaulGAllen pic.twitter.com/0hJ9ZlPBh2 — MoPOP Seattle (@MoPOPSeattle) October 16, 2018

Sports

Deeply saddened by the passing of @PaulGAllen. I’ll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten.



The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever. — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 15, 2018

We have lost a friend and a giant. Mr. Allen, thank you for your extraordinary vision, your abundant generosity and for believing in all of us. By your example, you made us all better, kinder. May you Rest In Peace. Go Hawks! pic.twitter.com/qcRUt3ko6j — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) October 16, 2018

We miss you.

We thank you.

We love you. pic.twitter.com/rxkn1IjJ0R — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018

Politics

Paul was a person who pushed so many intellectual envelopes and expanded human knowledge, and his legacy will live beyond bricks and mortar. In so many ways Paul Allen personified Washington state - innovative, caring and always willing to fight for equal rights for all. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 15, 2018

Paul, thanks for making our world a better place. — Sen. Maria Cantwell (@SenatorCantwell) October 16, 2018

He leaves a legacy of compassion, innovation, and heart that none of us will soon forget, and all of us will honor. It was joy to know Paul and to see his incredible drive and incredible heart, and he will be missed by me and so many others. -PM 2/2 https://t.co/ZYXYIaCPwU — Senator Patty Murray (@PattyMurray) October 15, 2018

