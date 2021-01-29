Othello man arrested on suspicion of murder after body, human remains found in vehicle

Adams County Sheriff's deputies found one person dead inside of the vehicle and "possible remains" of other deceased persons in the trunk.

OTHELLO, Wash. — A suspect is in custody on Friday after Adams County Sheriff's deputies discovered human remains in a car in Othello.

Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle with blood on the hood on Charla Road in Othello's the Edson Tracks area on Thursday night, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

Deputies found one person dead in the vehicle and the Washington State Patrol's Crime Lab Team located the “possible remains" of other deceased persons in the trunk, the sheriff’s office said. The victims have not been positively identified due to the condition of the bodies.

The suspect arrested on suspicion of first degree-murder, and other charges to be determined, was identified as 28-year-old Mauricio Nava-Garibay of Othello. He was booked into the Adams County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office will continue to provide updates on the investigation as they are appropriate. Many details will not be presented on social media “due to the nature of the case,” the sheriff’s office said.