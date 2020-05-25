Pastor sentenced for stealing Oso slide donations

Gary Ray was sentenced to 18 months in prison for stealing donations from families, collection plates, and his own congregations.

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — A pastor who stole Oso slide donations was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Island County Superior Court Judge Alan Hancock sentenced pastor Gary Ray to 18 months in prison for a series of swindles totaling over $152,000.

The funds were stolen from Oso families, collection plates, and his own church congregations in Snohomish and Island counties.

Hancock said the court was appalled by Ray’s shameful fraud and theft, his betrayal and abuse of trust.

Ray, 57, worked at the Oso Community Chapel when the landslide struck. The landslide killed 43 people and left behind a path of devastation. In total, prosecutors say Ray pocketed $40,000 donated to victims.