After losing 6 family members in Oso landslide, woman perseveres in memorial effort

Thanks to the perseverance of family and community members, construction of a permanent memorial will begin in the summer of 2022.

OSO, Wash. — Friends and family members gathered Tuesday to remember those killed in the deadly Oso landslide eight years ago.

"I miss my neighbors so much today," said Gail Thompson. She lost several of her friends in the slide, along with many of her possessions.

At precisely 10:37 a.m. on March 22, 2014, the hillside looking over the tiny town of Oso gave way. In all, 43 people were killed.

"I can remember everything from that day," said Jessica Pszonka.

She lost her sister, two nephews, and three other family members when the landslide hit, swallowing an entire neighborhood.

"Every Sunday we had dinner together. We were that close," said Pszonka. "That hole is always there. At every family function, there's just a piece always missing."

Over the years, 43 trees were planted at the site to commemorate those who were killed. A bronze sculpture of the mailboxes that once stood at the end of Steelhead Drive was installed.

During a prayer at Tuesday's ceremony, Chaplain Joel Johnson called the slide site "the most sacred and hallowed ground."

However, the remaining landscape remains "ugly and negative," Pszonka said.

Now, eight years later, a permanent memorial is fully funded, and work is ready to start in the fall.

Pszonka was among those helping with the fundraising efforts. She made a promise to her sister that the permanent memorial would become a reality.

It wasn't easy. After a few years, fundraising stalled, and Pszonka's parents began to lose hope.

"They were afraid it wouldn't happen in their lifetime. They figured they'd be dead before there was a permanent memorial," she said. "I just told them I'm not giving up."

She didn't, and thanks to her perseverance, county officials, and the dedication of the entire community, everyone will be honored at the site. The project will honor those killed, those who survived, and those who worked tirelessly for months recovering the remains of the victims.

All 43 of those killed were eventually retrieved from 18-million tons of earth.

"You can't work with these people and not be touched by them and the love they've brought to what they're doing," said Snohomish County Parks and Recreation Division Manager Sharon Swan. "So, it has become personal."

The memorial is expected to be completed in two years when family and friends will return to observe the 10-year anniversary of the landslide.