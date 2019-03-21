Five years after dozens of people lost their lives in the Oso landslide, community members plan to honor the victims in a remembrance ceremony Friday.

The State Route 530 landslide swept through Oso on March 22, 2014 at 10:37 a.m. It claimed the lives of 43 people and destroyed 49 homes and structures. It was the deadliest landslide in U.S. history.

Friday's ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. on Steelhead Drive at the site of the slide and the future memorial. Following the ceremony there will be a site blessing, dedication of a memorial mailbox sculpture, and a sign dedication for the new “Oso Slide Memorial Highway,” which includes a 23-mile stretch between Arlington and Darrington.

Family members are expected to speak at the ceremony.

Seattle artist Louise McDowell created the mailbox sculpture in an effort to recreate the spot that neighbors gathered daily to chat and honor the owners of those mailboxes who perished in the slide.

Last year on the anniversary of the slide officials announced a four-acre memorial park is planned at the spot of the slide. The memorial park will pay tribute to the victims and aims to be a place of healing for those impacted by the disaster. It is currently in the design and interpretive phase, according to Snohomish County.