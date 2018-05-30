A jury found John Reed guilty Wednesday in the 2016 murders of an Oso couple who he bitterly feuded with for years.

Reed was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Patrick Shunn and second-degree murder in the death of Monique Patenaude. Reed was also found guilty for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both sides agreed Reed was responsible for killing the couple, but they disagreed as to how and why.

During closing arguments Tuesday, prosecutors argued that Reed should be found guilty on two counts of aggravated first-degree murder.

Reed claimed the couple confronted him with a gun. But using bloody shopping receipts and cell phone data showing each victim's physical movement, senior deputy prosecutor Craig Matheson argued Patenaude was killed hours before husband.

Reed's attorney called the state's case "fluff" and "voodoo science." Attorney Phil Sayles portrayed Patenaude as a litigious antagonist who sparked the deadly confrontation and casts doubt about the claim that Reed would wait around hours to kill the husband after the wife.

