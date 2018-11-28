An Oregon State Police trooper who was wounded during a shootout with a murder suspect is suing emergency dispatchers.

In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, Trooper Nic Cederberg and his wife, Hayley Shelton, are seeking $30 million in damages.

The shootout happened on Dec. 25, 2016, in Sherwood.

The lawsuit claims dispatchers never warned Cederberg that the suspect, James Tylka, had just killed his wife, and he was armed and suicidal.

Cederberg was shot 12 times. He was critically injured and faces a lifetime of disabilities. He is still employed by OSP, but he is not on patrol.

The lawsuit also claims Washington County sheriff’s deputies made tactical mistakes and failed to arrest Tylka for domestic violence about a month before the shootout.

Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett released the following statement Tuesday:

“Trooper Cederberg acted heroically on the evening of December 25th, 2016. We recognize the sacrifices he made to protect our community that night and the sacrifices he has made throughout his career. We continue to send our best wishes to Trooper Cederberg and his family. As a matter of standard policy, the Sheriff’s Office cannot comment on pending litigation.”

