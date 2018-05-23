Oregon school district includes all students with disabilities in regular classes

Creating a culture of full inclusion in West Linn-Wilsonville schools wasn’t an overnight switch, and district staff say it’s still not an easy one—six years after the journey started.

"It is complicated work, and it takes a long time," Spencer-Iiams, the assistant superintendent, said. "It's not a black and white situation, where today we're segregated and tomorrow we're inclusive."

Sometimes, teachers must work around the unexpected challenges that arise due to different student needs.

“It’s been simultaneously awesome and really hard,” Spencer-Iiams said. “There are challenges and things we have to keep working with but once you’ve seen that all children belong, how can you start separating them back out?"

In situations where a student’s behavior is disruptive, Spencer-Iiams said the general education teacher will move the class to a different spot while the aides and other support staff assist the special education student with his or her needs.

But over time, she said, the inclusive classrooms have normalized unexpected sounds and behaviors. That means most students can keep on learning without skipping a beat.

"There are moments that it can be distracting and we work through those, but that’s also kind of life,” she said.

It was Spencer-Iiams who woke up one day in 2012 with the goal to change the practice of segregating kids at the district’s 16 schools.

The 51-year-old, who oversees the district’s special education program, had spent years studying inclusion science. She knew the research proved students with disabilities do better when they’re placed in inclusive classrooms. And she knew the district needed to make a change the moment she tearfully told a mother that the district couldn’t accommodate her special needs child’s right to learn in a regular class.

Spencer-Iiams jotted down her goal on a post-it note: “100 percent inclusion.” Then, district staff started to make change through small steps that didn't cost a dime.

Long before the district shut down self-contained classrooms, general education teachers began to think of the students with disabilities as part of their class — instead of visitors. The teachers started to add the students to their attendance rosters so they could see their names every day, even when the students spent just 20 or 30 minutes in the classroom with the "typical" learners.

Spencer-Iiams said the district re-assigned teachers and specialists to different school buildings. It changed teaching titles and roles. Special education teachers, for example, became "learning specialists." The district also changed the focus of its professional development training so general education teachers could gain skills to support students with special needs.

Gradually, the district added more employees. Spencer-Iiams said they needed extra staff because the district grew larger, but also to better support special education students in general education settings.

"It certainly didn't cost less, and it likely has cost us a little bit more," said Spencer-Iiams, adding that she could not pinpoint how much it cost to hire staff for the district's inclusion efforts alone.

"But when it's the right thing to do for kids and it's more effective in terms of learning outcomes, how can you not?" she said.

In the 2015-2016 school year — after three years of beefing up staff, re-allocating resources and re-focusing training— the goal on Spencer-Iiams' single post-it note became a reality.

Not only did classes in the West Linn-Wilsonville School District change to include students with special needs, but the mindset among the thousands of educators — and most importantly, the non-disabled students in the Clackamas County schools — changed too.

“They are now at this point where they have grown up with them, and they are truly their classmates and their friends. They don’t think, ‘Oh, so and so has a disability,'” said Wolf, the elementary school learning specialist. “When they are in charge and they have a job, they are going to feel fine about hiring people with differences or doing something with a person who has differences. For them, it’s going to be typical.”

Aubree Schrandt, a senior at West-Linn High School who does not have a disability, said she never met a person with a disability before entering high school.

Taking classes with special education students has changed her perspective about people who are different than her, she said. It's also led her to develop solid friendships with the students who have disabilities in her class.

"It's definitely opened up my eyes and made me realize that these kids are just so amazing," she said, adding that the district's full inclusion model has not negatively affected her own academic progress. "These kids work twice as hard, and they're role models to a lot of people. You would never think of that if you don't build a relationship with them."

Spencer-Iiams, the administrator, acknowledges that not every student is going to perform the same in a general education setting. She said the district still determines the best course of action for a student based on his or her individual needs, as determined by the Individualized Education Plan — the legally binding document that helps students with disabilities achieve general education goals.

“Our inclusive work is not one-size-fits-all,” she said. “It’s one-size-fits-all in the sense that everyone is at their (neighborhood) school, but we still have a range of supports.”