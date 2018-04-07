Public transportation is getting more accessible in the Puget Sound region.

Commuters with disabilities and anyone ages 65 and older who qualify for an ORCA Regional Reduced Fare Permit (RRFP) can now get their first card for free. Income-eligible riders can also get their first ORCA LIFT card at no cost.

Also see: Free transit passes coming to Seattle high school students

“Getting a reduced-fare ORCA pass is now easier and more affordable for people who need it most,” said John Resha, King County Metro Assistant General Manager and Chair of the ORCA Joint Board. “We hear every day from customers whose lives have been changed by better access to transit, and we hope this encourages more people who qualify to participate in our reduced-fare programs.”

Although the first RRFP and ORCA LIFT cards are free under the July 1 rule change, anyone that needs to replace a lost or stolen card will need to pay $3.

Click here for more information.

© 2018 KING