For the second time in just over a year, someone has stolen pieces of a public art project in the Richmond Beach area of Shoreline.

Two "beach orcas" were discovered missing from Kayu Kayu Ac Park on Sept. 23. It was later learned that one of the orcas had been missing for more than a month.

"The community is outraged over the senseless theft of this beautiful art that was meant to be enjoyed by everyone," Richmond Beach Community Association Director Sheri Ashleman wrote to KING 5.

The cost of each orca is estimated at $1,000. The market value would be "significantly more," because of the artists who made them.

Part of a public art project sponsored by the community association, the purpose was to help the community distinguish Richmond Beach with its own identity. Twenty-two artists were commissioned for the project. The orcas are displayed May through October in seven locations throughout the area, including the four parks in Richmond Beach.

But it isn't the first time the community has dealt with this kind of theft. In June 2017, shortly after the orcas went on display, one was stolen from the entrance to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park. An appeal for its return was successful.

Now, the community hopes a similar appeal will result in the return of the two missing orcas.

"Since these are considered a valuable piece of commissioned art, if the orcas are not returned, we will have no choice but to move forward with an investigation, police involvement, and potential subsequent charges," the community association wrote in a public notice. "Before we start down that path, we would like to offer a 'no-questions-asked' drop off of the orcas regardless of their current condition."

The community association is asking they are returned to the Richmond Beach Library by Sept. 28.

