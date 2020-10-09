Optimism increasing in ability to fix West Seattle Bridge

A repair-or-replace decision by Mayor Jenny Durkan isn't due until at least October, but city officials have revealed repair possibilities in recent forums.

Seattle transportation managers are increasingly confident that repairs can make the cracked West Seattle Bridge last for at least 15 more years.

The Seattle Times reports the city would seek to restore six lanes of traffic in 2022, compared to a demolition and replacement that would disrupt travel until 2026 or longer, at greater expense.

A repair-or-replace decision by Mayor Jenny Durkan isn't due until at least October, but the Seattle Department of Transportation has revealed some repair possibilities in recent forums and interviews.