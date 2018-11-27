The Northwest branch of Operation Homefront is gearing up to help military families this holiday season.

With funding from Safeway, Operation Homefront is preparing 400 free holiday meal kits, stockings stuffed with donated toys, and cleaning supplies for local military families.

"We're providing everything they need to make all their holiday meal items, in addition to that is also breakfast items for the next day, because the holidays are more than one night," said Olivia Burley, senior director of the Washington branch.

The Holiday Meals for Military event will be held on December 8 in Lakewood.

The organization is still accepting registered military families to receive a meal kit. Click here to register. Operation Homefront says families must register, so organizers know how many kits to have on hand.

The deadline to register for military members and their families is December 6.

Since the food is already paid for by Safeway, Operation Homefront says they're looking for volunteers to help out on December 8. Click here to learn how to get involved.

Operation Homefront is a national organization that helps military members and their family in times of need.

