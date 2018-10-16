It's been more than three years since a Ride the Ducks boat crashed into a tour bus filled with college students on the Aurora Avenue Bridge. The crash killed five people and injured dozens more.

On October 1, a trial began between victims of the crash and the City of Seattle, State of Washington, Ride the Ducks Seattle and Ride the Ducks International. Opening statements begin Tuesday.

The attorney representing Ride the Ducks Seattle said the trial is expected to last four to five months. Pre-trial motions and jury selection will fill the first couple weeks.

The City of Seattle settled 12 lawsuits with victims earlier this year, paying victims more than $2.3 million.

In April, a King County judge denied a motion from the City of Seattle looking to escape responsibility for the crash.

The City of Seattle argued that the State of Washington is responsible for putting a median barrier on the high traffic bridge. That barrier may have helped prevent the crash.

The state and the city both operate the bridge. The state owns the structure itself, and the city typically does traffic control work from the asphalt up. The city brought a motion against the state hoping the judge would find that the state is the only group responsible for putting a median barrier on the bridge. The judge denied the motion.

